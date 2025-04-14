TS TET June 2025 registration from April 15: Check how to apply, important dates & more

The Telangana Department of School Education will be commencing registrations for TS TET June 2025 examination from Tuesday, April 15. Candidates who are interested in applying can submit their applications at schooledu.telangana.gov.in. TS TET June 2025 registration will begin from April 15. Check details here.

Candidates must note that the last date apply is April 30, 2025.

According to the official notification, the TG-TET exam will be conducted from June 15, 2025 to June 30, 2025 in two sessions - the morning session wil start from 9:00 AM and end at 11: 30 AM, while the afternoon session will begin from 2:00 PM and conclude at 4:30 PM.

The duration of the exam will be two hours thirty minutes.

Eligibility Criteria

For Paper-I which is for classes 1st to 5th, candidates should have passed intermediate with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST/BC/PH) and hold a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or equivalent. For Paper-II which is for classes 6th to 8th, candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree (B.A./B.Sc./B.Com.) with 50% marks (45% for SC/ST/BC/PH) and a B.Ed. or B.Ed. (Special Education) qualification.

Examination fee

The examination fee for TG-TET June 2025 is ₹750/- for either Paper I or for Paper II. Applicants appearing for both Paper I and Paper II will have to pay a fee of ₹1000.

TG-TET Exam Pattern:

TG-TET June 2025 will be conducted in two papers - candidates appearing for class 1st to class 5th will have to appear for Paper I, and candidates appearing for classes 6th to 8th will have to appear for paper II. Both the papers are conducted for 150 MCQs.

TS TET June 2025: Here’s How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for TS TET June 2025 exam can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of TS TET June 2025. Click on TS TET June 2025 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, log in to the account. Fill out the application form and make the payment of the application fee. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Read the official notification

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TS TET June 2025.