 AP SSC 2024 admit card released at bse.ap.gov.in, here's direct link to download
AP SSC 2024 admit card released at bse.ap.gov.in, here's direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 04, 2024 12:33 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh releases AP SSC Class 10 admit cards for 2024 exams, check the timetable and download the link.

The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations has released the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exam admit cards for the 2024 examination. Students taking the AP SSC 2024 Class 10 board exams can download their Class 10 hall ticket through the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC 2024 admit card link

According to the official timetable, the Class 10th test is scheduled to start on March 18 and continue till March 30, 2023. The SSC exam will be conducted in a single shift every day from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. The examination will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm for some papers.

AP SSC Board Exam 2024 admit card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

Click on the AP SSC Board Exam 2024 admit card link available on the home page.

Key in your login details

Download the page and keep a hard copy for further need.

