AP TET Answer Key 2025 released at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, download link here

Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has released AP TET Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can download the provisional answer key through the official website of AP DSC at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

The initial key has been released for Paper I and II for all subjects. To download the provisional key candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download AP TET Answer Key 2025 AP TET Answer Key 2025: How to download 1. Visit the official website of AP DSC at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

2. Click on AP TET Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the subject.

4. A PDF file will be downloaded.

5. Check the PDF file and answer keys.

The main examination was held from December 10, 2025 onwards. The exam was held in two sessions- Session 1 from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Session 2 from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. All questions were Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer was correct. There shall be no negative marking.

The exam was conducted through online mode in all district headquarters / municipalities / revenue divisions / mandals. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP DSC.