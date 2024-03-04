 APRJC CET 2024 registration process underway; apply till March 31 | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
APRJC CET 2024 registration process underway; apply till March 31

APRJC CET 2024 registration process underway; apply till March 31

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 04, 2024 07:08 PM IST

AP Residential Educational Institutions Society in Guntur starts the application process for A.P. Residential Junior Colleges Common Entrance Test-2024

The AP Residential Educational Institutions Society, Guntur, has begun the applictaion process for the A.P. Residential Junior Colleges Common Entrance Test. Interested candidates can apply for the A.P Residential Degree College Common Entrance Test – 2024 at aprs.apcfss.in.

AP Residential Junior Colleges CET 2024 Application Process Begins

Direct link to apply

The admit card for the Common Entrance Test will be released on April 17. Applicants can obtain their Hall Tickets by logging in using their Candidate ID and date of birth and clicking the Hall Ticket download link on the aprs.apcfss.in website. The A.P. Residential Degree College Common Entrance Test will be conducted on April 25 from 2.30 PM to 5 PM. The Merit Lists will be released on May 14.

Eligibility criteria: The applicant must be an Indian citizen and only have completed their education in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Only those applicants who completed their studies and passed the Intermediate or equivalent qualifying exam in the academic year 2023–2024 are qualified for admission. Those who passed the Intermediate or equivalent qualifying exam in a compartmental are not eligible to apply.

APRJC CET 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website at aprs.apcfss.in

On the homepage, click on the APRJC Application tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Pay the applictaion fee

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required details

Submit the form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

