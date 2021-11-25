APSSB CHSL 2021 answer key released at apssb.nic.in, direct link

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) on Thursday released the answer key for Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB). Candidates, who appeared for the mentioned examination, can check the answer key on the official website of APSSB at apssb.nic.in.

Direct link to check APSSB CHSL 2021 answer key

How to check APSSB CHSL 2021 answer key:

Visit the official website of APSSB at apssb.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Answer key released for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL)-2021”.

The answer key will appear on the screen.

Download the answer key and check the answer key.

Note: Visit the official website for latest news and updates on the APSSB CHSL 2021 examination.