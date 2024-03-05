APTET 2024 answer key, question papers till March 1 exam released; objection window open

School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh has released answer keys and question papers of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or APTET February 2024 for exams held up to March 1. Candidates who have appeared for the APTET 2024 between February 27 and March 1 can go to aptet.apcfss.in and download it. APTET 2024 answer key, question papers till March 1 exam released (aptet.apcfss.in, screenshot)

Along with answer keys, question papers of exams held on the said dates and candidates' responses have also been published. The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key is open as well.

APTET 2024 answer key, question papers

APTET 2024 candidates' responses

APTET 2024 objection window.

The answer keys are available as PDFs, and no login details are required to download it. However, to check responses and raise objections, they have to log in to the website using their candidate ID and date of birth.

The exam will continue till March 9, and answer keys, responses and question papers for March 2 to 9 exams are awaited.

As per the exam schedule, results of APTET 2024 will be announced on March 14 and final answer keys will be out on March 13.

For any domain-related issues of APTET 2024, candidates can call 9505619127, 9705655349, 8121947387 or 8125046997 between 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM and 1.30 PM to 5.00 PM on all working days.