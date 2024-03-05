 APTET 2024 answer key, question papers till March 1 exam released | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / APTET 2024 answer key, question papers till March 1 exam released; objection window open

APTET 2024 answer key, question papers till March 1 exam released; objection window open

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 05, 2024 12:44 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the APTET 2024 between February 27 and March 1 can go to aptet.apcfss.in and download it.

School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh has released answer keys and question papers of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or APTET February 2024 for exams held up to March 1. Candidates who have appeared for the APTET 2024 between February 27 and March 1 can go to aptet.apcfss.in and download it.

APTET 2024 answer key, question papers till March 1 exam released (aptet.apcfss.in, screenshot)
APTET 2024 answer key, question papers till March 1 exam released (aptet.apcfss.in, screenshot)

Along with answer keys, question papers of exams held on the said dates and candidates' responses have also been published. The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key is open as well.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

APTET 2024 answer key, question papers

APTET 2024 candidates' responses

APTET 2024 objection window.

The answer keys are available as PDFs, and no login details are required to download it. However, to check responses and raise objections, they have to log in to the website using their candidate ID and date of birth.

The exam will continue till March 9, and answer keys, responses and question papers for March 2 to 9 exams are awaited.

As per the exam schedule, results of APTET 2024 will be announced on March 14 and final answer keys will be out on March 13.

For any domain-related issues of APTET 2024, candidates can call 9505619127, 9705655349, 8121947387 or 8125046997 between 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM and 1.30 PM to 5.00 PM on all working days.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On