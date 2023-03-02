Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Bank of India PO Exam Date 2023 released at bankofindia.co.in, notice here

Bank of India PO Exam Date 2023 released at bankofindia.co.in, notice here

Updated on Mar 02, 2023 12:09 PM IST

Bank of India PO Exam Date 2023 has been released. Candidates can check the exam date notice given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bank of India has released Bank of India PO Exam Date 2023. The Probationary officers online examination will be conducted on March 19, 2023. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of Bank of India at bankofindia.co.in.

The examination will be conducted for recruitment of Probationary officers in JMGS-I upon passing Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance (PGDBF). As per the official notice, the links for downloading the Call Letter for Online Examination, as well as Information Handout will be provided in due course.

The online examination will comprise of 4 sections- English Language, Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking awareness, Data Analysis & Interpretation and English Descriptive paper (Letter Writing & Essay). The test of English Language and English Descriptive Paper will be of qualifying nature i.e. Marks obtained in English Language and English Descriptive Paper will not be added while preparing merit List.

The application process was started on February 11 and ended on February 25, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 500 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BOI.

Official Notice Here

bank of india
