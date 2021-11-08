Bihar: BSSC inter level exam 2014 typing test on Nov 9, download admit card
- BSSC inter level exam 2014 typing test admit card is available at bssc.gov.in.
Published on Nov 08, 2021 07:48 AM IST
For the typing test of the first BSSC inter level combined competitive exam 2014, which is scheduled to be held on November 9, candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), bssc.gov.in. Candidates have been selected for the typing test, based on their performance in the main exam which was held on October 18.
BSSC admit card: Know how to download
- Go to bssc.gov.in
- Click on the admit card link
- Enter roll number
- Enter date of birth
- Submit the details
- Download the BSSC admit card
The Commission has asked candidates follow COVID-19 protocol at the exam centre.
Candidates have been asked to reach the centre 1.5 hours in advance and have been informed that the gates will be closed 30 minutes before the commencement of the test.