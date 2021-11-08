Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Bihar: BSSC inter level exam 2014 typing test on Nov 9, download admit card
competitive exams

Bihar: BSSC inter level exam 2014 typing test on Nov 9, download admit card

  • BSSC inter level exam 2014 typing test admit card is available at bssc.gov.in. 
Bihar: BSSC inter level exam 2014 typing test on Nov 9, download admit card(HT FILE)
Bihar: BSSC inter level exam 2014 typing test on Nov 9, download admit card(HT FILE)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 07:48 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

For the typing test of the first BSSC inter level combined competitive exam 2014, which is scheduled to be held on November 9, candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), bssc.gov.in. Candidates have been selected for the typing test, based on their performance in the main exam which was held on October 18.

BSSC admit card

BSSC admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to bssc.gov.in
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Enter roll number
  • Enter date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Download the BSSC admit card

The Commission has asked candidates follow COVID-19 protocol at the exam centre. 

Candidates have been asked to reach the centre 1.5 hours in advance and have been informed that the gates will be closed 30 minutes before the commencement of the test.

BSSC typing test schedule

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bssc bssc admit card bssc exam bssc exam 2014 + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out