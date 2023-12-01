close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Bihar Police SI admit card 2023 released at bpssc.bih.nic.in, direct link here

Bihar Police SI admit card 2023 released at bpssc.bih.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 01, 2023 10:11 AM IST

BPSSC releases admit card for Bihar Police SI Preliminary written exam.

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for the Preliminary written exam schedule for the post of Police Sub-Inspectors in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2023). Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Steps to download Bihar Police SI admit card for preliminary exam
Steps to download Bihar Police SI admit card for preliminary exam

Candidates can download their admit card through their registration ID or mobile number and Date of Birth.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Direct link to download Bihar Police SI admit card

The Bihar Police Sub-inspector examination will be conducted on December 17 in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1275 police Sub-Inspector in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar.

Bihar Police SI admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Important Notice: Download Admit Card of Preliminary Examination for the post of Police Sub-Inspector in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2023)”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out