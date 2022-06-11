Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BITSAT 2022 application: Last date to register tomorrow, details here
competitive exams

BITSAT 2022 application: Last date to register tomorrow, details here

  • BITSAT 2022 application: Application process ends tomorrow.
BITSAT 2022 application: Last date to register tomorrow, details here
BITSAT 2022 application: Last date to register tomorrow, details here
Published on Jun 11, 2022 06:15 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

The last day to register for the for BITSAT 2022 exam is tomorrow, June 12. BITSAT is conducted by Birla Institute of Technology and Science. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of BITS Pilani at www.bitsadmission.com.

“The deadline for receiving online applications for BITSAT-2022 along with fee payment is now extended till June 12, 2022”, reads the official website.

A candidate who chooses to appear twice will have to pay a sum of 5400 (for a male candidate) and 4400 (for a female candidate). 

A candidate who originally opts to appear once (Session 1), will pay a fee of Rs. 3400 (for a male candidate) and Rs. 2900 (for a female candidate). If such a candidate chooses then to apply to appear a second time (Session 2), then he/she will have to pay an additional sum of Rs. 2000 (for a male candidate) and Rs. 1500

Direct link to apply

BITSAT 2022: How to register

Visit the official BITS admission website at bitsadmission.com

Click on 'Apply here' under BITSAT 2022, on the homepage

Fill in the application form and upload all documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Download the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bitsat application process
bitsat application process
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out