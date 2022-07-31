BITSAT 2022 Session two admit card out at bitsadmission.com, get link here

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has released BITSAT 2022 admit card for the session two exam on July 31. Candidates can download the BITSAT 2022 Session 2 admit card at bitsadmission.com. candidates can download their BITSAT 2022 admit card through application number and password.

BITSAT 2022 session 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted from August 3 to 7, 2022 in an online mode.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

BITSAT 2022 session 2 admit card: How to download

Go to official website at bitsadmission.com

On the homepage, click on the link that reads," Click Here to download BITSAT-2022 (Session-2) Hall ticket".

Key in your application number and password

your admit card will be on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.