BITSAT 2023: Registration process begins at bitsadmission.com, get link here

Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has begun the online registration process for BITSAT 2023. Candidates can apply for the BITS Aptitude Test on the official website bitsadmission.com. Candidates will be able to edit their applications from April 16 - 20, 2023. Candidates will not be allowed to change or edit their registered E-mail ID and Mobile number.

There will be two sessions for the BITSAT exam. BITSAT Session-1 (22 May to 26 May 2023) and BITSAT Session-2 (18th June to 22nd June 2023). A candidate has the option of selecting "BOTH" or any of Sessions 1 or 2. The last date to apply for BITSAT-2023 (session-1 or “BOTH”) is April 9, 2023.

BITSAT 2023 application fee: A candidate who decides to appear twice should pay a fee of Rs. 5400 (for a male candidate) and Rs. 4400. (for a female candidate). A candidate who chooses to show up once (in Session 1 or Session 2) will pay a fee of Rs. 3400 (for a male candidate) and Rs. 2900. (for a female candidate).

A candidate who chooses to appear in Session 1 and then decides to apply separately to appear a second time (Session 2) would be required to pay an additional amount of Rs. 2000 (for a male candidate) and Rs. 1500. (for a female candidate).

Here's the direct link to apply

BITSAT 2023: Know how to apply

Go to the official website at bitsadmission.com

On the homepage, click the link that reads, “Please Click Here to apply for BITSAT-2023”

Register and proceed with the application form

Upload photo and pay the application fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.