BITSAT 2024 Admit Card for Session 2 released at bitsadmission.com, download link here
BITSAT 2024 Admit Card for Session 2 has been released. The download link is given here.
Birla Institute of Technology & Science has released BITSAT 2024 Admit Card for Session 2. Candidates who will appear for BITSAT 2024 Admit Card for Session 2 can download the admit card through the official website of BITSAT at bitsadmission.com.
Candidates with the hall ticket only will be allowed inside the Test centers. All the candidates appearing for the examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.
Direct link to download BITSAT 2024 Admit Card
BITSAT 2024 Admit Card: How to download
- Visit the official website of BITSAT at bitsadmission.com.
- Click on BITSAT 2024 Admit Card for Session 2 link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the admit card and download it.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Enroll for BITSAT Test Series by MasterClass now!
BITSAT 2024 online test session 2 will be conducted from June 24 to June 28, 2024. The examination will be of 3 hours duration, comprising the following 4 parts- Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency and Logical Reasoning and Mathematics or Biology. There will be 130 questions in all.
OJEE 2024 admit card for 2nd phase releasing today at ojee.nic.in, here’s how to download
Candidates should keep in mind the fact that there is negative marking for wrong answers and any attempt to answer the questions by pure guessing of the answers is not likely to have any advantage, but may result in a reduction in the total score. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BITSAT.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News