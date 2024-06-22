OJEE 2024 admit card for 2nd phase releasing today at ojee.nic.in, here’s how to download

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will release OJEE 2024 admit card for 2nd phase on June 22, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination for 2nd phase can download the admit card through the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. OJEE 2024 admit card for 2nd phase releasing today, here’s how to download

All the candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

OJEE 2024 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Click on OJEE 2024 admit card for 2nd phase link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The 2nd/Special OJEE-2024 examination will be conducted on June 24, 25 and 27, 2024. The exam will be conducted in three shifts- first shift from 9 am to 10 am, second shift from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm. The medium of examination is English.

Each correct answer shall fetch four marks. Each un-attempted question will fetch zero. One mark will be deducted for wrong answer.

The examination hall shall be opened to the candidates one hour before the commencement of the examination. No candidates will be allowed to enter in to the examination hall without a valid admit card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OJEE.