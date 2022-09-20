Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC Admit Card Live: 67th Prelims re-exam admit cards today at bpsc.bih.nic.in
BPSC Admit Card Live: 67th Prelims re-exam admit cards today at bpsc.bih.nic.in

competitive exams
Updated on Sep 20, 2022 10:52 AM IST

 BPSC Admit Card Live Updates: BPSC 67th Prelims CCE re-exam hall tickets will be published on bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. 

BPSC admit card 2022 for 67th CCE Prelims today on bpsc.bih.gov.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in; LIVE UPDATES (HT Photo/Santosh Kumar)
BPSC admit card 2022 for 67th CCE Prelims today on bpsc.bih.gov.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in; LIVE UPDATES (HT Photo/Santosh Kumar)
ByHT Education Desk
BPSC Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC 67th CCE admit cards for the re-examination will be published today, September 20. BPSC 67th prelims admit cards will be issued by the commission on bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. 

Once published, candidates can download admit cards using their login details. Previously, the examination was scheduled for September 21 and admit cards were supposed to be out on September 14. However, as per the latest updates, the exam has been postponed till September 30 and admit cards will be issued on September 21 instead. 

This year, BPSC CCE is being held to fill up 807 vacancies in various departments. Follow this blog for all the latest developments around BPSC 67th Prelims exam. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 20, 2022 10:52 AM IST

    BPSC 67th Prelims re-exam also postponed

    Re-examination of BPSC 67th Prelims was supposed to be held on September 21 but the commission announced postponement of the examination due to administrative reasons. It will now take place on September 30. 

  • Sep 20, 2022 10:44 AM IST

    BPSC 67th Prelims admit card release date was postponed

    BPSC admit card for the 67th Prelims re-examination was supposed to be out on September 14 but the commission had postponed it till September 20. 

  • Sep 20, 2022 10:40 AM IST

    BPSC 67th Prelims admit card: Where to get CCE admit cards

    When released, candidates can download BPSC admit card on these websites: 

    bpsc.bih.nic.in

    onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

  • Sep 20, 2022 10:37 AM IST

    BPSC admit card for 67th prelims today

    BPSC 67th Prelims re-examination admit cards will be issued today, September 20 on bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

