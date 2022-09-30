Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 LIVE: CCE prelims today, check guidelines, analysis
BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 LIVE: CCE prelims today, check guidelines, analysis

competitive exams
Updated on Sep 30, 2022 10:43 AM IST

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 Live Updates: Exam will be conducted today, September 30, 2022 from 12 noon to 2 pm. Check latest updates on timing, guidelines and other details below. 

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 Live Updates: Check timing, guidelines, analysis
BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 Live Updates: Check timing, guidelines, analysis
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission will conduct BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 on September 30, 2022 across the state. The examination will be conducted at 38 districts in 1153 exam centres in Bihar in single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm. 

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 807 posts in the Bihar state government. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test. 

Candidates who will appear for the examination will have to reach the exam centre two hours before the commencement of the examination. The aspirants will have to follow the guidelines issued by the Commission to appear for the examination. Check the latest updates on timings, instructions, guidelines and analysis here. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 30, 2022 10:43 AM IST

    BPSC Admit Card: Released on September 20

    BPSC Admit Card for CCE prelims was released on September 20, 2022. Interested candidates can now download their admit card from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

  • Sep 30, 2022 10:38 AM IST

    BPSC Exam: Timings 

    The examination will be conducted on September 30, 2022 in single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm. BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam will be conducted at 38 districts in 1153 exam centres across the state.

  • Sep 30, 2022 10:33 AM IST

    BPSC: Prelims exam today 

    BPSC prelims exam today, September 30, 2022. The re-exam will be conducted from 12 noon to 2 pm. 

