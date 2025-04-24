BPSC 70th CCE Mains Exam 2025 tomorrow, check exam day guidelines and more

The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC, will be conducting the 70th Mains examination for 2025 from Friday, April 25, 2025. BPSC 70th CCE Mains Exam 2025: Check important exam day guidelines and more. (Representative image/HT file)

Before heading to examination centres, candidates who are appearing for the exam are advised to check the guidelines and instructions given in the admit card to avoid any inconveniences. In other words, non-compliance of exam day guidelines may even cause failure of candidature.

The 70th BPSC Mains exam will be conducted on April 25, April 26, April 28, April 29, and April 30 for a total of 2,035 vacancies.

Here are some of the important guidelines that candidates need to follow:

Important Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination hall one hour before the commencement of examination.

Candidates must carry their e-admit card with a clear picture.

Candidates must read the instruction given on the Question and Answer booklet and must follow it.

Candidates are advised to bring valid original Photo ID cards such as the Aadhar card, Driving license, Voter ID.

Candidates are advised to bring two photographs, similar to one on the Admit card.

After reaching the centre, candidates must check their seating arrangement.

Candidates with unclear photograph or signature in the application form must bring a filled and gazetted officer–attested declaration form with a recent photo affixed and signature done in the designated space.

On April 26, candidates can use a simple calculator in the General Studies-I paper. But the use of any calculator will be prohibited on April 29 optional paper (objective).

Candidates appearing for financial administrative officer’s optional subject- Mathematics and Statistics can use a scientific calculator in the said examination.

Candidates must not carry any electronic devices like mobile phones, Bluetooth devices or smart watches.

Candidates must carry a blue or black ballpoint pen with them.

Candidates must also carry the required stationary items like ruler and pencil in a transparent pouch.

For more detailed information candidates are required to check the official website.