CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2025 news: Where, how to download hall tickets when released, check steps here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 24, 2025 06:31 PM IST

CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2025: Check the steps to download hall tickets when released, and more details. 

Cochin University of Science and Technology is expected to release the admit cards for CUSAT CAT 2025 for UG, PG courses on Friday, April 25. Once released, candidates who are applying for the CUSAT Common Admission Test will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2025 news: Check how to download hall tickets when released.

Along with the admit card, CUSAT will also open the mock test link. The window will be open till May 12, 2025.

Notably, the Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted on May 10th, 11th and 12th, 2025

The registration process for MBA, M.Tech, International candidates and Ph.D., PDF, Certificate / Diploma Programmes began on February 6 and will end on May 31, 2025.

It may be mentioned here that the application fee was 1500/- to appear for a maximum of two test codes. For Kerala SC (KSC)/ Kerala ST (KST) candidates to appear for a maximum of two test codes was 700/-.

CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2025: How to download hall tickets

To apply for CUSAT CAT 2025, candidates may follow the steps mentioned below

1. Visit the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on CUSAT CAT 2025 Admit Card link.

3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.

4. Check your admit card displayed on the screen.

5. Download the admit card.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of CUSAT.

Exam and College Guide
