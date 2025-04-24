The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for its May 2025 session of CSEET today, April 24, 2024 on its official website. ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2025 out at icsi.edu, download link here

Candidates appearing for the May 3, 2025 examination can download admit cards by entering their CSEET 2025 application number i.e unique Id and date of birth, along with the instructions at icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2025: How to download

Visit the official website at icsi.edu. Click on CSEET on the home page. Click on the ‘Admit Card May 2025’ link available in the Important notification section. Enter CSEET unique Id and Date of Birth, followed by captcha to login. Display of admit card. Download and take a printout for the exam hall.

Exam Instructions & Pattern

The CSEET 2025 to be held in CBT mode and to be conducted through remote proctored mode. Candidates are allowed to appear for CSEET using their own laptop or desktop from home. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam using Mobile phone, Tablet, Palmtop etc.

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance (CSEET) examination is scheduled for May 3, 2025. It will last 2 hours, or 120 minutes, and consist of 140 multiple-choice Questions.

The CSEET 2025 will have 4 Parts: 1, 2, 3 and 4, such as Business communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical reasoning, Economic and Business environment, and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude, respectively.

All four parts consist of 35 questions, each worth 50 marks, for a combined total of 200 marks. There will be no negative marks for wrong answers.

To qualify, candidates must score an aggregate of 50 per cent and at least 40 per cent in each paper.

For more information, candidates are advised to refer to the official website of ICSI.

