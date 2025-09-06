BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: CEE preliminary exam hall ticket releasing today at bpsc.bihar.gov.in
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: Bihar CEE preliminary hall ticket to be out today. Follow the blog for latest updates.
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: Bihar Public Service Commission will release BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 on September 6, 2025. Candidates who will appear for the preliminary examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The admit card will be available on bpsconline.bihar.gov.in website as well....Read More
The 71st prelims examination will be held on September 13, 2025. The exam comprises of objective-type multiple-choice questions, and the duration of the examination is two hours. There will be 150 questions which candidates need to attempt.
Moreover, there will be 1/3rd negative marking for wrong answers in the prelims examination.
The exam centre code and exam centre name details will be available on the website from September 11, 2025.
All candidates should ensure to take an extra copy of e-Admit Card with them to the examination centre and hand it over to the invigilator after signing it during the examination. While downloading the e-Admit Card, candidates should ensure that the Roll No. along with the Bar-Code is clearly printed. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, how to download and other details.
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: Hall ticket releasing today
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: Bihar Public Service Commission will release BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 on September 6, 2025.
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: List of websites
bpsc.bihar.gov.in
bpsconline.bihar.gov.in
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: How to download hall ticket?
Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.
Login to the account by entering the details.
Once done, the admit card link will be displayed.
Click on the link and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: Check these details on admit card
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: While downloading the e-Admit Card, candidates should ensure that the Roll No. along with the Bar-Code is clearly printed.
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: Carry extra hall ticket copy to exam centre
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: All candidates should ensure to take an extra copy of e-Admit Card with them to the examination centre and hand it over to the invigilator after signing it during the examination.
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: Negative marking for wrong answers
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: There will be 1/3rd negative marking for wrong answers in the prelims examination.
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: Shift details
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: The Bihar prelims exam will be held on single day, single shift. The exam will be held on September 13 from 12 noon to 2 pm.
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: Paper pattern
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: The exam comprises of objective-type multiple-choice questions, and the duration of the examination is two hours. There will be 150 questions which candidates need to attempt.
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: Exam date
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: The 71st prelims examination will be held on September 13, 2025.
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: Where to check hall ticket link?
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: Candidates who will appear for the preliminary examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The admit card will be available on bpsconline.bihar.gov.in website as well.
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: Date and time
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 date: September 6
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 time: Unknown