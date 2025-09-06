BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: CEE preliminary exam hall ticket releasing today at bpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: Bihar Public Service Commission will release BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 on September 6, 2025. Candidates who will appear for the preliminary examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The admit card will be available on bpsconline.bihar.gov.in website as well....Read More

The 71st prelims examination will be held on September 13, 2025. The exam comprises of objective-type multiple-choice questions, and the duration of the examination is two hours. There will be 150 questions which candidates need to attempt.

Moreover, there will be 1/3rd negative marking for wrong answers in the prelims examination.

The exam centre code and exam centre name details will be available on the website from September 11, 2025.

All candidates should ensure to take an extra copy of e-Admit Card with them to the examination centre and hand it over to the invigilator after signing it during the examination. While downloading the e-Admit Card, candidates should ensure that the Roll No. along with the Bar-Code is clearly printed. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, how to download and other details.