BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, raise objections till Nov 4

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 on October 25, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Assistant Engineering examination can download the answer key through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The answer key has been released for Civil/ Mechanical and Electrical disciplines. The provisional answer key has been released for all papers. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it till November 4, 2022. The objection/ suggestion should be sent to Controller of Examinations, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path, Patna – 800001.

Direct link to download BPSC AE Answer Key 2022

BPSC AE Answer Key 2022: How to download

To download the papers, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

Official Notice Here