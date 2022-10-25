Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, raise objections till Nov 4

BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, raise objections till Nov 4

competitive exams
Published on Oct 25, 2022 01:30 PM IST

BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till November 4, 2022.

BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, raise objections till Nov 4
BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, raise objections till Nov 4
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 on October 25, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Assistant Engineering examination can download the answer key through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The answer key has been released for Civil/ Mechanical and Electrical disciplines. The provisional answer key has been released for all papers. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it till November 4, 2022. The objection/ suggestion should be sent to Controller of Examinations, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path, Patna – 800001.

Direct link to download BPSC AE Answer Key 2022

BPSC AE Answer Key 2022: How to download

To download the papers, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc.bih.nic.in answer key bpsc + 1 more
bpsc.bih.nic.in answer key bpsc

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out