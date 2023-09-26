News / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC issues impt. notice on documents upload for teacher recruitment exam 2023

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 26, 2023 11:10 AM IST

The commission said that those who appeared for the examination in level 1 to 5 can re-upload documents during the extended period of September 26 to 29.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued an important notice to aspirants of the school teacher recruitment examination regarding uploading documents. They can check it on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC teacher recruitment exam 2023: Important notice on documents upload released (Santosh Kumar/HT)
Such candidates whose documents were incorrect or unreadable can login to the commission's website, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, on or before this deadline and upload error free, readable documents, BPSC said.

The size limit of uploaded xerox copies of documents is 100 KB, the commission said and added that it must be attested by proper government officials.

Further, candidates will be required to share details of the official(s) along with contact information while uploading documents, BPSC informed.

Here is the official notification.

The written examination for school teacher recruitment was conducted by BPSC from August 24 to August 26.

The examination was held in two shifts from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3: 30 pm to 5:30 pm across the state at various exam centres.

