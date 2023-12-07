BPSC TRE 2.0 Exam Live Updates: Bihar Teacher phase 2 exam begins, guidelines here
BPSC TRE Exam Live Updates: Bihar Teacher Phase 2 exam begins today, December 7, 2023. Follow the blog for updates.
BPSC TRE Exam Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission has started the BPSC TRE 2.0 Exam on December 7, 2023. The Bihar Teacher phase 2 examination will be conducted from December 7 to December 15, 2023, at various exam centers across the state.
As per the revised vacancy list, a total of 86,557 posts of Teachers will be filled through this recruitment drive.
The registration process was started on November 5 and ended on November 14, 2023. The online application process was started on November 10 and ended on November 25, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam timing, guidelines and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 07, 2023 01:40 PM IST
Bihar Public Service Commission Exam: Revised vacancy listDec 07, 2023 01:36 PM IST
BPSC Teacher Exam: Number of vacancies to be filled
Earlier a total of 70622 posts was to be filled through this recruitment drive which now has been increased to 86557 posts.Dec 07, 2023 01:32 PM IST
BPSC TRE Exam Time
December 7 exam to be conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.
December 8 to December 15, 2023 exams will be conducted in a single shift- from 12 noon to 2.30 pm.Dec 07, 2023 01:28 PM IST
BPSC TRE Exam: Guidelines here
Candidates who want to appear for examination will have to reach the exam centres 1 hour before the commencement of the exam.Dec 07, 2023 01:24 PM IST
BPSC Exam for Teacher: Date and Time of exam
The written examination to be conducted on December 7 will be held in two shifts- the first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The exam on other dates i.e., from December 8 to December 15, 2023, will be conducted in a single shift- from 12 noon to 2.30 pm.Dec 07, 2023 01:21 PM IST
BPSC TRE Exam: Schedule
BPSC TRE Exam: Schedule

BPSC TRE Exam 2.0 will be conducted from December 7 to December 15, 2023 in the state at various exam centres.
