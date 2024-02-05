Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission will release BPSSC SI 2023 admit card on February 6, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for the main written examination can download the admit card through the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in. BPSSC SI 2023 admit card releasing tomorrow, notice here

According to the notification, the BPSSC SI mains examination is scheduled for February 25, 2024. The exam will be held in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and 2:30 to 4: 30 pm.

BPSSC SI 2023 admit card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSSC SI 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who for some reason cannot download the e-admit card from the website, can download the e-admit card from the website on February 20, 2024 from 10 am to 5 pm at Bihar Police Under Service Commission's 5, Harding Road, Patna-800001. Duplicate e-admit card can be obtained from the office located there. Such candidates can obtain duplicate e-admit card at their own expense by appearing in person at the above mentioned office of the Commission along with a photocopy of the acknowledgment of their application and a valid photo identity card.

Official Notice Here