BSEB 12th Exam 2025 Day 5: Students appear for Chemistry and English papers, details here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted Day 5 of the Class 12 examination on February 7, 2025, across various exam centers in the state. Chemistry exam was conducted in the first shift and English exam was conducted in the second shift. (Santosh Kumar )

About the Class 12 exams:

Class 12 students in Bihar appeared for the Chemistry and English exams on February 7, 2025. Chemistry exam was conducted in the first shift and English exam was conducted in the second shift.

The first shift was conducted from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm in which 6,40,568 students had filled out the examination form to appear and the second shift was conducted from 2 pm to 5.15 pm in which 5,32,198 students had filled out the examination form to appear.

In Patna, the examination was conducted peacefully in all exam centres, 41,354 candidates appeared for the Chemistry exam in the first shift. 28,373 candidates of Arts and Vocational courses appeared for the English exam in the second shift.

Officials also conducted surprise inspections at various exam centres and reviewed the arrangements for conducting the examinations.

On the 6th day of the BSEB Class 12 exams that is scheduled to be conducted on February 8, 2025, candidates will appear for Hindi subject in the first shift.

In the second shift, History will be conducted for the Arts stream, Agriculture for the Science stream and Elective subject Trade Paper -1 for the Vocational stream will be conducted.

