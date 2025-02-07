Study Abroad: Enrol in Classes Internationales for direct access to over 200 academic programs in France

Carrying forward French President Emmanuel Macron’s promise of having ’30,000 Indian students in France by 2030; applications are now open for the second edition of Classes Internationales, a groundbreaking program that allows Indian students - whether complete beginners or advanced French learners - to access French-taught undergraduate programs after completing a foundational year of French language training and academic preparation. Enrol in Classes Internationales for direct access to 200 courses in France(Shutterstock.com)

An initiative of the French government, through the French public agency Campus France and the French Embassy in India, the program is being offered by 30+ prestigious institutions across France, covering a wide range of disciplines (arts, engineering, social sciences, design and more). Students who successfully complete the International Classes will get direct access to over 200 academic programs taught in French.

It may be recalled that the during his visit to India in January 2024, French President Emmanuel Macron had announced the launch of Classes Internationales for Indian students to learn French for a year in France before pursuing the degree of their choice.

Because of its range of high-ranking universities and reasonable tuition fees, France is the sixth most popular study destination for international students globally. Currently, around 8,000-10,000 Indian students are studying in France.

Benefits of Classes Internationales:

Students will be guided and accompanied at each step before and during their studies in France, and even after their studies, for post-study opportunities.

Fees are capped at a very affordable rate, especially at public universities, in a higher education system that is already unmatched internationally for the affordability of tuition fees for international students.

Students benefit from end-to-end guidance by Campus France and the French Embassy, including pre-departure, study, and post-graduation support, along with access to the vibrant France Alumni network.

Several academic programs are offered in the apprenticeship mode in France, allowing students to split their time: half at the university/school and half in a company in the concerned field.

In most cases, the hiring company not only pays the apprentices but also covers tuition fees for as long as the students are working/training with them.

A foreign national can get an apprenticeship status after one year of presence on French soil, therefore if the university/school offers this status, any student completing a Classes Internationales can benefit from it.

Application Deadlines:

● March 31, 2025: For students with no prior knowledge of French, allowing time for

pre-departure language preparation through Alliance Française.

● May 15, 2025: For students already proficient at the A2 level or higher.

How to Apply:

Admission is based on academic background and motivation, with no entrance examination required. Students can explore programs and contact participating institutions directly through the official website: www.classesinternationales.org . For more details, reach out to individual institutions listed on the website.

Preparatory year: During the preparatory year. students are only required to focus on strengthening their French proficiency. After that, a Licence (Bachelor) in France takes 3 years and a Master’s degree, 2 more years.

Admission Process: The conditional admission before joining a program in France is linked to the A2 level threshold. After joining the program, one has to progress until the B2 level. While learning French, the student will also get methodology courses, specialty courses (whether it is in science, engineering, humanities or arts). Not at all schools but a few schools even club together the Classes Internationales and the first year of their curriculum, so that after completion of the B2 level, the student could be admitted directly in Year 2 if the academic tests fared good enough.

World Ranking of French Universities: The 2025 Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings include 10 institutions in Paris – the most represented city in France. Universities in Paris take the top five spots, but institutions in Lyon, Marseille and Montpellier also feature in the top 10. The best university in France is Paris Sciences et Lettres – PSL Research University Paris, a collegiate university formed of 25 research and higher education institutions in the Paris area and three national research institutions.

Online Classes Internationales Education Fair on February 8, 2025: Classes Internationales Education Fair is being held online on February 8, 2025 (2 pm to 6 pm). The online event will feature representatives from over 30 prestigious French universities and higher education institutions. Explore a wide range of study programs and gain personalised guidance on scholarships, visas, and life in France.

To join the Fair, register on https://www.choosefrance.in or www.classesinternationales.org .