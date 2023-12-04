close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CAT 2023 Answer Key 2023 Live: Updates on IIM CAT answer key at iimcat.ac.in
Live

CAT 2023 Answer Key 2023 Live: Updates on IIM CAT answer key at iimcat.ac.in

Dec 04, 2023 10:42 AM IST
OPEN APP

CAT 2023 Answer Key Live Updates: IIM Lucknow will release CAT answer key, candidates responses on iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2023 Answer Key Live Updates: The provisional answer key of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 is awaited. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will release it along with candidates responses on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2023 answer key live updates (iimcat.ac.in, screenshot)
CAT 2023 answer key live updates (iimcat.ac.in, screenshot)

The entrance test was conducted on November 26. As informed by IIM Lucknow, around 2.88 lakh of the total 3.28 lakh registered candidates appeared in the examination. The overall attendance was 88 per cent.

The paper had 66 questions divided into three parts – VARC: 24 questions, DILR: 20 and QA: 22 questions.

Candidates will be allowed to send their feedbacks on the provisional answer key and it will be reviewed by the institute. If found valid, changes will be made in the final key.

Follow this live blog for IIM CAT 2023 answer key link and other updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 04, 2023 10:42 AM IST

    CAT 2023 answer key official website

    The official answer key of CAT 2023 will be released on the examination website, iimcat.ac.in.

  • Dec 04, 2023 09:32 AM IST

    CAT 2023 answer key awaited

    The official answer key of IIM CAT 2023 is awaited. The exam took place on November 26.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iim cat answer key
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out