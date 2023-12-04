CAT 2023 Answer Key 2023 Live: Updates on IIM CAT answer key at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2023 Answer Key Live Updates: The provisional answer key of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 is awaited. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will release it along with candidates responses on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2023 answer key live updates (iimcat.ac.in, screenshot)

The entrance test was conducted on November 26. As informed by IIM Lucknow, around 2.88 lakh of the total 3.28 lakh registered candidates appeared in the examination. The overall attendance was 88 per cent.

The paper had 66 questions divided into three parts – VARC: 24 questions, DILR: 20 and QA: 22 questions.

Candidates will be allowed to send their feedbacks on the provisional answer key and it will be reviewed by the institute. If found valid, changes will be made in the final key.

Follow this live blog for IIM CAT 2023 answer key link and other updates.