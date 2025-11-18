CAT 2025: Mistakes to avoid in the final countdown

Over 2.95 Lakh aspirants are gearing up for the Common Admission Test 2025, making it more competitive and intense. As we approach the final date for the exam, every move we make and decision we take in these final days matters, and can make or break our performance. The right strategy can strengthen your long-standing preparations, while the wrong one can cost you precious percentile points. Over 2.95 Lakh aspirants are gearing up for the Common Admission Test 2025, making it more competitive and intense. (Representative image) (Santosh Kumar/HT File)

To help you make the most of the time left, here are some common mistakes aspirants tend to make in the final countdown and how you can avoid them.

Overloading New Topics This is the time to refine and revise what you already know, and not try to learn new concepts or cover an untouched chapter, which can often backfire. As the CAT syllabus is vast, consisting of Quantitative Ability (QA), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), instead of jumping into topics you haven't touched, like modern math or permutation and combination, focus on working on your strong areas and make them even stronger. If you're good at arithmetic or reading comprehension, spend more time on those, polish them further, as getting those questions right will help you more than only partially understanding new topics.

The most effective approach is to identify your strengths and weaknesses, and dedicate your remaining time to strengthening what you know best. Go back to the basics and polish them to the finest. This will not only help you to revise but will also boost your confidence.

Work on Speed and Accuracy Both speed and accuracy go hand in hand and form the backbone of the CAT exam. Many aspirants focus solely on attempting a higher number of questions, but that does no good for them, as negative marking for incorrect answers takes down their gains from correct answers too. This results in a setback in percentile, even when the total number of attempts is high.

Suppose, to ace the Quant section, start with the questions you know well and practice basic skills like quick math and estimation. In VARC, read smartly by scanning for key ideas and tone instead of every word. For DILR, save time by working on common puzzles like arrangements and case studies. This will help you stay calm during the test. The goal is to attempt questions where you can maintain at least 80-90% accuracy. Time your practice sessions and aim to improve your solving speed gradually, rather than rushing through questions in the exam hall.

This is one of the widely debated topics among aspirants, whether to take full-length tests or to invest energy in sectional practices. In reality, A balanced approach is what it takes to improve your overall performance. Full-length mock tests help build exam stamina and get comfortable with the two-hour test structure, while sectional tests let you polish particular areas that keep your score down due to the lack of speed. Beyond taking these assessments, it's also equally important to analyse your results thoroughly, identify why you lost marks, which question types consumed more time, and where you can improve.

Time Management Time management is also a crucial aspect of the CAT exam, and each section (VARC, DILR, and QA) comes with a high-stakes cap and a strict time 40 minutes, making it essential to utilise every minute effectively. The real challenge lies in deciding which questions to attempt and which to skip, as spending too much time on a single question can cost you easier marks later. A practical strategy is to quickly scan all the questions in a section and begin with the ones you are most confident about. This ensures you don’t miss out on scoring opportunities that align with your strengths. Practising with a timer during mock tests trains your brain to make quick and confident decisions under pressure. On the exam day, stick to your time plan and trust your instincts.

Avoiding the Guess Game Since there's negative scoring (you will get -1 for each wrong answer), just guessing can really mess up your percentile. Instead of guessing randomly, try to eliminate answers that are wrong to raise your chances of getting it right. When you are reading and thinking through questions, eliminate answers based on logic, not just a feeling. If two choices look alike, read the question again to make sure, as the CAT exam tests comprehension more than factual recall. If you’re still unsure, it’s smarter to leave it and move forward.

Final Words This final month before CAT isn’t about doing more, but doing better. Avoiding these common pitfalls can make a huge difference between a 95th and a 99th percentile. Stay composed, trust your preparation, and remember that it’s the clarity in your mind that is going to win you this exam.

(Author Gautam Puri is Vice Chairman – CL Educate Ltd. Views are personal.)