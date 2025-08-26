CAT Exam: Practical insights and strategies to help aspirants maximise their performance

CAT Exam: Every year, around three lakh aspirants take the Common Admission Test (CAT) with dreams of entering the most prestigious management institutes in the country. The exam is not merely a test of knowledge but a test of temperament, discipline, and strategy. Cracking the CAT requires focused preparation, smart planning, and fine-tuned execution on the day of the exam. Here are some practical insights and strategies that can help aspirants maximise their performance. CAT Exam: Time management and confidence on exam day are crucial for maximising performance and achieving high scores in CAT.(Santosh Kumar/File)

Understand the Exam Before Attempting It

The CAT exam tests aptitude and analytical thinking more than rote memorisation. A common mistake many candidates make is beginning their preparation without first understanding the exam structure. CAT consists of three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). It's important to build a strong foundation in all three, as neglecting any section can lower your overall percentile. A smarter way to begin is by reviewing previous year papers to understand the pattern and gauge the balance between speed and accuracy needed for each section.

Build a Realistic Study Plan

Aspirants often fall into the trap of “studying everything.” The smarter route is to create a personalised plan, rather than committing to unrealistic study hours. Allocate time based on your strengths and weaknesses. A candidate strong in English but weak in mathematics should dedicate more hours to quantitative topics, without ignoring regular reading practice. Break preparation into three phases: concept building, intensive practice, and full-length mock tests.

Practice with Mock Tests

Mock tests simulate the real battlefield in CAT preparation. Starting to analyse one to two mocks every week, at least three to four months before the exam. But taking mocks alone is not enough. Do a detailed analysis—identify the type of questions, especially where mistakes recur, understand time lost on certain puzzles, and find patterns in choices, which matter far more than raw scores. With consistent practice, the candidate learns when to attempt, when to skip, and how to quickly move on without losing confidence.

Time Management Techniques

Time pressure can affect margins during the CAT exam, as many students, even after knowing the answers, fail to finish within the given time frame. With 68 questions to be solved in 120 minutes, time is one of the biggest challenges. Aspirants must learn to prioritise. The golden rule: First attempt questions you are confident about, then return to tougher ones. Avoid getting stuck on a single problem. Building sectional strategies helps, like aiming for 7–8 high-accuracy attempts in DILR rather than wasting time chasing all 22. Remember, CAT is not about attempting all questions—it is about maximising accuracy with smart selection.

Enhance Speed and Accuracy

Completing your exam fast is only half the battle; your accuracy will help you clear it. As CAT exams have negative marking, random guessing can turn fatal. Practice should focus on identifying high-confidence problems and solving them error-free. For Quant, learn mental calculation techniques and shortcuts, but only after mastering fundamentals. For VARC, cultivate daily reading habits—editorials, non-fiction, and journals- to sharpen comprehension skills. In LRDI, solving puzzles and caselets under timed conditions boosts efficiency. Cultivate habits like jotting down critical numbers, avoiding assumptions not mentioned in the problem, and making sure to double-check logical conclusions.

Avoiding Common Pitfalls

Most aspirants end up falling into very predictable pitfalls of over-dependence on shortcuts, retaining too much material, or ignoring weak points and revision. Others exhaust themselves through long hours of study without having a proper structure. Obsessing over mock percentiles or comparing scores with others merely adds to stress levels. Instead, focus on steady, regular progress, short, focused study sessions, and equal preparation in all sections. Track the improvement of your journey, and don't compare your progress with others. The most important thing is to be consistent and confident.

Build Exam-Day Confidence

Even the best preparation can falter if anxiety takes over on the big day. A simple strategy is to enter the exam with a calm mind. Sleep well the night before, avoid last-minute cramming, and trust the preparation done. During the exam, stick to your strategy but remain flexible enough to adapt to the paper’s difficulty level. With confidence, calmness, and controlled aggression during the test, you can make all the difference and crack your CAT exam.

Final Word

Cracking the CAT is not about being a genius, but more about being disciplined, consistent, and strategic. A well-laid-out study plan, routine mock practice, effective time management, and balanced preparation can assist any genuine aspirant to aim high and help them clear their CAT exam, as the CAT assesses one's aptitude, not memory. Patience and calmness are as essential as clarity and practice. With the right combination, you move a step closer to the IIM corridor.

(Author Gautam Puri is Vice Chairman & MD at Career Launcher. Views are personal.)