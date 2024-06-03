CMAT 2024 final answer key released at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT, here’s direct link to download

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CMAT 2024 final answer key. The final answer key of Common Management Admission Test can be downloaded by candidates through the official website of CMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT. CMAT 2024 final answer key released, here’s direct link to download

Two questions have been dropped from the CMAT question paper this year.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

CMAT 2024 final answer key: How to download

All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the final answer key by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA CMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

Click on CMAT 2024 final answer key link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the questions and answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The National Testing Agency conducted Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2024 on May 15, 2024 in 02 Shifts in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at various Centres located in 186 Cities across the Country. The Provisional Answer Keys of CMAT 2024 along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses.

The answer key was released on May 23 and the objection window was closed on May 25, 2024.

The result will be compiled based on Final Answer Keys. No grievance with regard to Answer Key(s) after Declaration of Result of CMAT-2024 will be entertained. The raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the Result of CMAT-2024. No Score Card will be dispatched to the candidates and the candidates are advised to download their Score Cards from the website: https://exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CMAT.