 CMAT 2024 final answer key released at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT, here’s direct link to download | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CMAT 2024 final answer key released at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT, here’s direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 03, 2024 12:05 PM IST

CMAT 2024 final answer key has been released. The download link is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CMAT 2024 final answer key. The final answer key of Common Management Admission Test can be downloaded by candidates through the official website of CMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

CMAT 2024 final answer key released, here’s direct link to download
CMAT 2024 final answer key released, here’s direct link to download

Two questions have been dropped from the CMAT question paper this year.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Direct link to download CMAT 2024 final answer key

CMAT 2024 final answer key: How to download

All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the final answer key by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of NTA CMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.
  • Click on CMAT 2024 final answer key link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the questions and answers.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The National Testing Agency conducted Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2024 on May 15, 2024 in 02 Shifts in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at various Centres located in 186 Cities across the Country. The Provisional Answer Keys of CMAT 2024 along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses.

The answer key was released on May 23 and the objection window was closed on May 25, 2024.

The result will be compiled based on Final Answer Keys. No grievance with regard to Answer Key(s) after Declaration of Result of CMAT-2024 will be entertained. The raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the Result of CMAT-2024. No Score Card will be dispatched to the candidates and the candidates are advised to download their Score Cards from the website: https://exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CMAT.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CMAT 2024 final answer key released at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT, here’s direct link to download
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On