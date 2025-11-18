The National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration window for CMAT 2026. The last date to register has been extended till November 24, 2025. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in. CMAT 2026: Registration window extended till November 24, apply at cmat.nta.nic.in

The official notice reads, "In continuation to the Public Notice dated 17 October 2025 regarding submission of online application of form and in response to multiple requests received from the candidates to extend the last date for online application form, NTA has decided to extend the last date for submission of online application form for CMAT-2026, enabling the aspiring candidate(s) to apply for the said exam."

The final transaction fee can be paid till November 24, 2025. The correction window will open on November 26 and will close on November 28, 2025.

CMAT 2026: How to register Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can do it by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on CMAT 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹2500/- for general male candidates. For general female, Gen-EWS/ SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/*OBC-(NCL) and third gender candidates, the application fee is ₹1250/-. The fee should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CMAT.