The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will release COMEDK Result 2023 today, June 10, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Undergraduate Entrance Test can check the results through the official site of COMEDK at comedk.org. The scorecards will be available at 11 am. COMEDK Result 2023: UGET results today, here’s how to download scorecard

COMEDK UGET Entrance Exam was conducted on May 28.The preliminary answer key for the COMEDK UGET 2023 was released on May 30. The final answer key for the COMEDK UGET Entrance Exam was released on June 6, 2023.

COMEDK Result 2023: How to download scorecards

Candidates can check the results through the official site of COMEDK by following the steps given below.

Visit the official site of COMEDK at comedk.org.

Click on COMEDK Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct answer and there is no negative marking. For more related details candidates can check the official site of COMEDK.