CSIR NET result 2025 news: Where, how to check scores when released

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research- University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or CSIR UGC NET in July and is expected to declare the results next. After the official announcement, candidates can check the CSIR UGC NET results on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR NET result 2025 news: Where, how to check scores when out (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Along with the results, the agency will also release the final answer key.

The agency released the CSIR NET provisional answer key on August 3 and invited objections from candidates on the payment of a non-refundable fee per question.

NTA said that the results will be prepared based on the CSIR UGC NET final answer key.

A panel of subject experts will verify the candidates' challenges, and if an objection is found valid, the final answer key will be revised accordingly.

Candidates will not be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of their challenges and the key finalized by the experts after the challenges will be final.

The joint CSIR UGC NET exam 2025 was conducted on July 28, 2025, in computer-based test (CBT) mode for 1,95,241 candidates across the country.

CSIR UGC NET Results 2025: Steps to check marks when announced

Once declared, candidates can check the CSIR NET result by following these steps-

1. Go to the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check the CSIR UGC NET 2025 result or scorecards.

3. Enter your credentials and log in.

4. Check and download the result.

For further details, candidates can visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET.