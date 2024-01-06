close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CSIR UGC NET 2023 answer key released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, know how to download

CSIR UGC NET 2023 answer key released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 06, 2024 06:20 PM IST

Candidates can challenge the CSIR UGC NET 2023 answer key till December 8, 2024.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Joint Central Scientific and Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET) December 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key from the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

NTA releases provisional answer key for Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2023 examination

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET, December, 2023) on December 26, 27 and 28.

Candidates unsatisfied with the Answer Key may challenge the same by paying a fee of 200 per question challenged non-refundable processing fee. Candidates will be able to raise objections till January 8, 2024.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 answer key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the CSIR UGC NET 2023 answer key link.

Key in your login details

Check the answer key and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
Saturday, January 06, 2024
