CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025: Objection window closes today at csirnet.nta.nic.in, link here
CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025 objection window will close today, January 1. The direct link to raise objection is given here.
National Testing Agency, NTA will close the objection window for CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025 on January 1, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam can download the answer key through the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
The objection window link will be deactivated at 11 pm today. Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key and want to raise objections can do it by paying ₹200/- as processing fee per question the answer key is challenged.
The payment of processing fee will be made through credit card/ debit card/ net bank/ UPI modes. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The challenge shall not be accepted through any other mode.
Direct link to raise objections
CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections
To raise objection candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025 objection window link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.
5. Check the answer key and click on the answer key you want to raise objection for.
6. Upload the documents and make the payment of processing fee.
7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.
