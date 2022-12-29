Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CTET 2022 LIVE: Latest updates on CBSE CTET dates, admit card, exam analysis
CTET 2022 LIVE: Latest updates on CBSE CTET dates, admit card, exam analysis

Updated on Dec 29, 2022 12:16 PM IST

CTET 2022 Live Updates: CBSE CTET exam have started on December 28, 2022. The admit card has been released. Check latest updates on exam dates, admit card, exam analysis below. 

CTET 2022 Live Updates: CBSE CTET dates, admit card, exam analysis at ctet.nic.in
CTET 2022 Live Updates: CBSE CTET dates, admit card, exam analysis at ctet.nic.in(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
CTET 2022 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education has started conducting CTET 2022 examination from December 28, 2022 onwards. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test admit card for December 28 and December 29, 2022 examination have been released and is available on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

The computer based test will be conducted from December 28 to February 7, 2023 at different cities across the country. The CTET 2022 examination will be conducted in two shifts in 74 cities at 243 centres.  The examination will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm on all days. 

The Board has already displayed the date of examination and city of examination allotted to all the applicants on the website. Appearing candidates will have to login to the website to check the dates and city. Latest updates on exam date, time, admit card, students reaction and exam analysis can be checked below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 29, 2022 12:15 PM IST

    CTET Admit Card 2022: Released for today's exam 

    CTET Admit Card 2022 has been released for today's exam. The admit card can be downloaded by candidates on the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. 

  • Dec 29, 2022 12:06 PM IST

    CTET Notification: Qualifying marks 

    A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass. School managements give weightage to the CTET scores in the recruitment process however, qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment

  • Dec 29, 2022 12:01 PM IST

    CTET News: More than 2 lakh students appear for exam 

    Over 2,59,013 candidates are expected to appear for the CTET 2022 examination on the first two days.

  • Dec 29, 2022 11:51 AM IST

    CTET Exam Dates: Structure of the exam 

    All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking.

    There will be two papers of CTET.

    (i) Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V.

    (ii) Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

    A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both the papers (Paper I and Paper II).

  • Dec 29, 2022 11:46 AM IST

    CTET Exam Date 2023: Where to check exam schedule, admit card

    All information related to CTET exam – admit card, exam schedule and other instructions will be available on ctet.nic.in.

  • Dec 29, 2022 11:42 AM IST

    CTET Exam Date 2022: How to download admit card

    Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

    On the homepage, click on the admit card link

    Key in your login credentials

    Your CTET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

    Download and take the printout.

  • Dec 29, 2022 11:36 AM IST

    CTET Exam Date: Admit card released 

    CTET Exam Date is from December 28 to February 7. The admit card has been released for the examination to be conducted on December 28 and 29, 2022. It can be downloaded from ctet.nic.in. 

  • Dec 29, 2022 11:31 AM IST

    CTET Exam 2022 Dates: Today 

    CTET Exam 2022 Dates includes examination to be conducted today, December 29, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift is about to get completed at 12 noon. Shift 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm on all days.

  • Dec 29, 2022 11:26 AM IST

    CTET Exam: Exam date and city allotted 

    The Board has already displayed the date of examination and city of examination allotted to all the applicants on the website. Appearing candidates will have to login to the website to check the dates and city.

  • Dec 29, 2022 11:21 AM IST

    CTET 2022 Notification: Released on July 14

    CTET 2022 Notification was released on July 14, 2022. Check the notice here

  • Dec 29, 2022 11:16 AM IST

    CTET 2022 Exam Schedule: Released

    The examination will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm on all days.

  • Dec 29, 2022 11:11 AM IST

    CTET 2022 Exam Dates: From December 28 to February 7

    CTET 2022 Exam dates are here. The examination will be conducted on December 28, 29, January 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, February 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7, 2023.

  • Dec 29, 2022 11:04 AM IST

    CTET 2022 Exam Date: Announced 

    CTET 2022 Exam Date has been announced on December 28, 2022. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted from December 28 to February 7, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. 

