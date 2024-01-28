 CTET 2024 Answer Key Live: Check updates on CBSE CTET answer key, OMR sheet | Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CTET 2024 Answer Key Live: Check updates on CBSE CTET answer key, OMR sheet
CTET 2024 Answer Key Live: Check updates on CBSE CTET answer key, OMR sheet

Jan 28, 2024 08:43 AM IST
CTET 2024 Answer Key Live Updates: The exam was held on January 21 and CBSE is expected to release answer keys along with candidates' responses next.

CTET 2024 Answer Key Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release answer keys of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET January 2024 examination on its official website, cete.nic.in. The exam was held on January 21 and CBSE is expected to release answer keys along with candidates' responses next.

CTET 2024 Answer Key Live Updates (ctet.nic.in)
After issuing answer keys, the CBSE will allow candidates to raise objections on payment of a fee per question. If found valid, a policy decision will be made and the fee will be refunded.

As per the CBSE, close to 27 lakh candidates were registered for the CTET January examination, which includes around 9.58 lakh for paper 1 (Class 1-5) and around 17.35 lakh registered for paper 2 (Class 6-8).

When available, the direct link to check CTET answer key will be shared here.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 28, 2024 08:43 AM IST

    Where to check CTET 2024 answer key

    The answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be released on the website ctet.nic.in.

