CTET 2024 Answer Key Live: Check updates on CBSE CTET answer key, OMR sheet

CTET 2024 Answer Key Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release answer keys of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET January 2024 examination on its official website, cete.nic.in. The exam was held on January 21 and CBSE is expected to release answer keys along with candidates' responses next.

After issuing answer keys, the CBSE will allow candidates to raise objections on payment of a fee per question. If found valid, a policy decision will be made and the fee will be refunded.

As per the CBSE, close to 27 lakh candidates were registered for the CTET January examination, which includes around 9.58 lakh for paper 1 (Class 1-5) and around 17.35 lakh registered for paper 2 (Class 6-8).

