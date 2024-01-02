close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CTET 2024 Live Updates: Admit card, exam city slip awaited on ctet.nic.in
Live

CTET 2024 Live Updates: Admit card, exam city slip awaited on ctet.nic.in

Jan 02, 2024 04:30 PM IST
CTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: CBSE will issue exam city information slips and admit cards on the website ctet.nic.in.

CTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will issue exam city information slips and admit cards on the website ctet.nic.in. The exam is scheduled for January 21, 2024, in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12 pm, and the second one is from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

After downloading the admit card from ctet.nic.in, candidates should check and verify their personal details like name, photo, signature, etc. If there is any error, they should report it to the CBSE.

When available, the direct link to download CTET admit card will be shared here. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.

  • Jan 02, 2024 04:30 PM IST

    CTET 2024 admit card: Where to check

    CTET 2024 admit card will be available to candidates on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in when released.

  • Jan 02, 2024 04:02 PM IST

    CTET admit card 2024: How to download

    1. Go to ctet.nic.in.
    2. Open the link to download the CTET January admit card or exam city information.
    3. Login and download the document.
  • Jan 02, 2024 03:42 PM IST

    CTET 2024 admit card awaited

    The CBSE is expected to release theadmit card of the CTET examination soon. Candidates can download it from ctet.nic.in, when issued.

