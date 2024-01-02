CTET 2024 Live Updates: Admit card, exam city slip awaited on ctet.nic.in

CTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will issue exam city information slips and admit cards on the website ctet.nic.in. The exam is scheduled for January 21, 2024, in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12 pm, and the second one is from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. CBSE CTET admit card 2024 live updates (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

After downloading the admit card from ctet.nic.in, candidates should check and verify their personal details like name, photo, signature, etc. If there is any error, they should report it to the CBSE.

When available, the direct link to download CTET admit card will be shared here. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.