CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: CBSE CTET July provisional key awaited, updates here
CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release CTET Answer Key 2024 soon. The CBSE CTET July provisional key can be checked on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in after it is released. This year the CBSE CTET July examination was held on July 7, 2024 at various exam centres. The examination was conducted in 136 cities across the country. It was held in twenty languages in two shifts. The first shift for Paper II was conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and the second shift for Paper I was conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm....Read More
The Board will release the answer key and the objection window at the same time. Candidates will have to raise objections against the answers they are not satisfied with. To raise the objections, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question the objection is raised as processing charges. Only paid challenges made during stipulated time will be considered. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key date, direct link and other details.
CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Steps to download provisional key
Go to the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
On the home page click on CTET 2024 Answer Key link.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Once done, the answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Check the answer key and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Website to check
CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Provisional key not out yet
CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Processing fee to raise objections
CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: How to download
Go to ctet.nic.in
Open the answer key download link given on the home page.
Login with your application number and date of birth to check the answer key.
CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Objection window to open with answer key
CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Exam details
CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Exam date
CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Where to check
CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Date and time
