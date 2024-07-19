Edit Profile
Friday, July 19, 2024
    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: CBSE CTET July provisional key awaited, updates here

    July 19, 2024 10:55 AM IST
    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: CBSE CTET provisional key awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release CTET Answer Key 2024 soon. The CBSE CTET July provisional key can be checked on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in after it is released. This year the CBSE CTET July examination was held on July 7, 2024 at various exam centres. The examination was conducted in 136 cities across the country. It was held in twenty languages in two shifts. The first shift for Paper II was conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and the second shift for Paper I was conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm....Read More

    The Board will release the answer key and the objection window at the same time. Candidates will have to raise objections against the answers they are not satisfied with. To raise the objections, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question the objection is raised as processing charges. Only paid challenges made during stipulated time will be considered. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key date, direct link and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Steps to download provisional key

    Go to the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

    On the home page click on CTET 2024 Answer Key link.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Once done, the answer key will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the answer key and download it.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Website to check

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Provisional key not out yet

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: The CBSE CTET Answer Key has not been released so far.

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Processing fee to raise objections

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: To raise the objections, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question the objection is raised as processing charges. Only paid challenges made during stipulated time will be considered.

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: How to download

    Go to ctet.nic.in

    Open the answer key download link given on the home page.

    Login with your application number and date of birth to check the answer key.

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Objection window to open with answer key

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: The Board will release the answer key and the objection window at the same time.

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Exam details

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: The examination was conducted in 136 cities across the country. It was held in twenty languages in two shifts. The first shift for Paper II was conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and the second shift for Paper I was conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Exam date

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: This year the CBSE CTET July examination was held on July 7, 2024 at various exam centres.

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Where to check

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Date and time

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: The date and time of release of CBSE CTET provisional key has not been disclosed by the Board till now.

