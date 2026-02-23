Live

CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Where, how to check CBSE CTET provisional key when out

CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has not yet released the CTET Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can find the provisional key link through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The CTET February examination was held on February 7 and 8, 2026. The exam was held in two sessions- first session from 9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The exam was conducted in 140 cities all over the country. The Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the answer(s) with a non-refundable prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question as processing charges, in case they are not satisfied with any of the answer(s). Only paid challenges made during stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of fee and those submitted on any other medium (viz. email/letter/representation) will not be considered. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, direct link and more. ...Read More

