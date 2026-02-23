CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Where, how to check CBSE CTET provisional key when out
CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: CBSE CTET provisional key has been released. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, direct link and more.
CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has not yet released the CTET Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can find the provisional key link through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The CTET February examination was held on February 7 and 8, 2026. The exam was held in two sessions- first session from 9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The exam was conducted in 140 cities all over the country....Read More
The Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the answer(s) with a non-refundable prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question as processing charges, in case they are not satisfied with any of the answer(s).
Only paid challenges made during stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of fee and those submitted on any other medium (viz. email/letter/representation) will not be considered. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, direct link and more.
CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Provisional key not out yet
CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has not yet released the CTET Answer Key 2026.
CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Official website to check
CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: ctet.nic.in
CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: How to download provisional key?
Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
Click on CTET Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.
Check the answer key and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Only paid challenges to be considered
CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Only paid challenges made during stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of fee and those submitted on any other medium (viz. email/letter/representation) will not be considered.
CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: About objection window
CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: The Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the answer(s) with a non-refundable prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question as processing charges, in case they are not satisfied with any of the answer(s).
CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Exam shift details
CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: The exam was held in two sessions- first session from 9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The exam was conducted in 140 cities all over the country.
CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Exam dates
CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: The CTET February examination was held on February 7 and 8, 2026.
CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Where to check CBSE CTET provisional key?
CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Candidates who have appeared for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can find the provisional key link through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Date and time
CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: The CBSE CTET provisional key release date and time have not been shared yet.