CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Where, how to check CBSE CTET provisional key when out

CTET Answer Key 2026: Where, how to check CBSE CTET provisional key when out
CTET Answer key 2026: CBSE CTET provisional key will be out on official website.
CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet released the CTET Answer Key 2026. When released, candidates who have appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can check the provisional key through the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. The examination was held on February 7 and 8, 2026. The CTET exam on both days was held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm....Read More
The candidates may download the same in the stipulated time as notified in the Public Notice. The Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the answer(s) with a non-refundable prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question as processing charges, in case they are not satisfied with any of the answers.
Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of the fee and those submitted on any other medium will not be considered.
The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be prepared by them. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys. Follow the blog for latest updates on ctet answer key, direct link and other details.
Official website to check
How to download provisional key?
Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
Click on CTET Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your answer key will be displayed.
Check the answer key and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
When will final answer key be released?
About challenges received
Processing fee details
Shift details
Exam date
Where to check provisional key?
Date and time
