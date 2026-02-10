Edit Profile
    CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Where, how to check CBSE CTET provisional key when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Feb 10, 2026 11:12:08 AM IST

    CTET Answer key 2026 LIVE News: CBSE CTET provisional key will be out on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Where, how to check CBSE CTET provisional key when out
    CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Where, how to check CBSE CTET provisional key when out

    CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet released the CTET Answer Key 2026. When released, candidates who have appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can check the provisional key through the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. The examination was held on February 7 and 8, 2026. The CTET exam on both days was held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

    The candidates may download the same in the stipulated time as notified in the Public Notice. The Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the answer(s) with a non-refundable prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question as processing charges, in case they are not satisfied with any of the answers.

    Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of the fee and those submitted on any other medium will not be considered.

    The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be prepared by them. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys. Follow the blog for latest updates on ctet answer key, direct link and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 10, 2026 11:12:08 AM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Official website to check

    CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: ctet.nic.in

    Feb 10, 2026 11:08:09 AM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: How to download provisional key?

    Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

    Click on CTET Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your answer key will be displayed.

    Check the answer key and download it.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Feb 10, 2026 11:01:23 AM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: When will final answer key be released?

    CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be prepared by them. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys.

    Feb 10, 2026 10:58:00 AM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: About challenges received

    CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of the fee and those submitted on any other medium will not be considered.

    Feb 10, 2026 10:54:18 AM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Processing fee details

    CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: The candidates may download the same in the stipulated time as notified in the Public Notice. The Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the answer(s) with a non-refundable prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question as processing charges, in case they are not satisfied with any of the answers.

    Feb 10, 2026 10:51:33 AM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Shift details

    CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: The CTET exam on both days was held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

    Feb 10, 2026 10:48:35 AM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Exam date

    CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: The examination was held on February 7 and 8, 2026.

    Feb 10, 2026 10:45:54 AM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Where to check provisional key?

    CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: When released, candidates who have appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can check the provisional key through the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

    Feb 10, 2026 10:42:40 AM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Date and time

    CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: The date and time of release of the provisional key has not been announced yet.

