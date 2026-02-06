CTET Exam 2026: CBSE CTET exam begins tomorrow, check exam day instructions here

The Central Board of Secondary Education will begin the CTET Exam 2026 on February 7, 2026. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be held on February 7 and 8, 2026, in 140 cities all over the country.

The exam will be held in two shifts- the first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

CTET Exam 2026: Exam day instructions Candidates who will appear for the exam can check the exam-day guidelines here.

1. The examination rooms/hall will be opened at 7:30 AM for Paper – II (Morning) and at 12:30 PM for Paper– I (Evening) i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of test. Candidates should take their seat immediately after opening of the examination hall.

2. Appearing candidates will have to carry the admit card to the examination room/hall. A candidate who does not possess the valid Admit Card shall not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent.

3. Items not allowed includes- any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen drives, Eraser, Whitener, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/scanner, Cardboard etc. any communication devices like Mobile phones, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health band etc. any Watch/Wrist watch, wallet, goggles, handbags, Gold/artificial ornaments etc.

4. Tea, coffee, cold drinks or snacks are not allowed to be taken into the examination rooms during examination hours.

5. The candidates must bring their own ballpoint pen (Black/Blue) of good quality, as this time pen will not be supplied by the Board. Use of pencil is strictly prohibited. OMR sheets filled with pencils will be rejected and no correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

The CTET Admit Card 2026 has been released and is available to candidates on the official website of CBSE CTET.