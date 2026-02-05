CTET Admit Card 2026 released at ctet.nic.in, direct link to download CBSE CTET hall ticket here

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CTET Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

The examination will be held on February 7 and 8, 2026. The CTET exam on both days will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

CTET Admit Card 2026: How to download To download the exam admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

2. Click on CTET Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket link and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates may download the e-Admit Card from the CTET official website and appear for the examination at the given Centre. In case of any discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card regarding particulars of the candidate, photograph and signature or any other information which is different from the confirmation page, he/she may immediately contact the CTET Unit for necessary corrections. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE CTET.