CTET Exam City Slip 2026 News Live: How, where to check CBSE CTET city intimation slip when out
CTET Exam City Slip 2026 News Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet released the CTET Exam City Slip 2026. When released, candidates who will appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the city intimation slip when released through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in....Read More
The Centre will make every effort to allot a centre in one the places opted by the candidate, the Board reserves its discretion to allot a Centre other than that of candidate’s choice anywhere in India.
Under no circumstances, the Centre once allotted shall be changed by the Board. In case the number of candidates in any of the notified City is very less for running the Examination Centre or any other specific reason, the Board at its discretion may not conduct the Examination in that City and the Candidate who opted that city as 1st Choice may be allotted Examination Centres in other city opted as 2nd or 3rd or 4th choice or any other city.
The CTET February 2026 exam will be held on February 8, 2026. The exam will comprise of two papers- Paper II will be held in morning shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Paper I will be held in evening shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.
CTET Exam City Slip 2026 News Live: How to download city intimation slip?
Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
Click on CTET Exam City Slip 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.
Check the exam city slip and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
