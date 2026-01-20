CTET Exam City Slip 2026 News Live: How, where to check CBSE CTET city intimation slip when out

The Centre will make every effort to allot a centre in one the places opted by the candidate, the Board reserves its discretion to allot a Centre other than that of candidate’s choice anywhere in India.

Under no circumstances, the Centre once allotted shall be changed by the Board. In case the number of candidates in any of the notified City is very less for running the Examination Centre or any other specific reason, the Board at its discretion may not conduct the Examination in that City and the Candidate who opted that city as 1st Choice may be allotted Examination Centres in other city opted as 2nd or 3rd or 4th choice or any other city.

The CTET February 2026 exam will be held on February 8, 2026. The exam will comprise of two papers- Paper II will be held in morning shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Paper I will be held in evening shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

