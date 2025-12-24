CTET February 2026: Correction window opens at ctet.nic.in, make changes till December 26
CTET February 2026 correction window has opened. The last date to make changes is till December 26, 2025.
Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has opened the CTET February 2026 correction window. Candidates who want to make corrections in Central Teacher Eligibility Test application form can find the correction window link available on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
The last date to make corrections in the application form is December 26, 2025. The candidates shall be permitted to make online correction in their following particulars i.e. name, father and mother name, date of birth, category, differently abled category, Paper opted (i.e. Paper I or Paper II subject to availability of capacity in particular city), Subject for Paper II, language I and/or II opted, Address of correspondence and the name of the Institution/College/University from where he/she has obtained his/her B. Ed. Degree/Diploma in Elementary Education etc.
Direct link to make corrections
CTET February 2026: How to make corrections
To make changes in the application form candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
2. Click on CTET February 2026 correction window link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. The application form will be displayed.
5. Check the application form and make necessary corrections.
6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The CTET exam will be held on February 8, 2026. The exam will comprise of two papers- Paper I will be held in evening shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm and Paper II will be held in morning shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon.
