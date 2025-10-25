Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has announced CTET February 2026 exam date. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. CTET February 2026 exam to be held on February 8, check notice on ctet.nic.in (HT File)

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be held on February 8, 2026. The exam will be held for two papers- Paper I and II. The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 132 cities all over the country.

All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking.

There will be two papers of CTET- Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V and Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

The official notice reads, "The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website https://ctet.nic.in shortly and aspiring candidates are requested to download Information Bulletin from above mentioned website only and read the same carefully before applying. The aspiring candidates have to apply online only through CTET website https://ctet.nic.in."

CTET February 2026: How to register The registration process has not started yet. When it begins candidates can follow the steps given below to apply.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

2. Click on CTET February 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE CTET.