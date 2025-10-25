Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    CTET February 2026 exam to be held on February 8, check notice on ctet.nic.in

    CTET February 2026 exam date has been announced. The official notice can be checked here. 

    Published on: Oct 25, 2025 8:26 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has announced CTET February 2026 exam date. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

    CTET February 2026 exam to be held on February 8, check notice on ctet.nic.in (HT File)
    CTET February 2026 exam to be held on February 8, check notice on ctet.nic.in (HT File)

    The Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be held on February 8, 2026. The exam will be held for two papers- Paper I and II. The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 132 cities all over the country.

    All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking.

    There will be two papers of CTET- Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V and Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

    The official notice reads, "The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website https://ctet.nic.in shortly and aspiring candidates are requested to download Information Bulletin from above mentioned website only and read the same carefully before applying. The aspiring candidates have to apply online only through CTET website https://ctet.nic.in."

    CTET February 2026: How to register

    The registration process has not started yet. When it begins candidates can follow the steps given below to apply.

    1. Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

    2. Click on CTET February 2026 registration link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

    4. Click on submit and login to the account.

    5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

    6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

    7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE CTET.

    recommendedIcon
    Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
    News/Education/Competitive Exams/CTET February 2026 Exam To Be Held On February 8, Check Notice On Ctet.nic.in
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes