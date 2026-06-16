The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has opened the correction window for the CTET September 2026. Candidates who want to make corrections in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test application form can find the direct link through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The correction window will close on June 18, 2026. CTET September 2026: Correction window opens at ctet.nic.in, check direct link here

The official notice reads, "As notified earlier vide Public Notice dated 08.05.2026, that the Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct 22nd edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). It was mentioned in the Information Bulletin that the candidates can make correction in their particulars as per schedule mentioned in the Information Bulletin. The facility for online correction will be available on CTET website https://ctet.nic.in from 15.06.2026 (Monday) to 18.06.2026 (Thursday). No corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after this date. During this period, the candidates can change their particulars & course."

Direct link to make corrections

CTET September 2026: How to make corrections To make corrections in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

2. Click on the CTET September 2026 correction window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit, and your application form will be displayed.

5. Check the application form and make the corrections where necessary.

6. Once done, download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CTET September 2026 examination will comprise two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper II will be held in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and Paper I will be held in the evening shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026 released at ssc.gov.in, raise objections till June 20

The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 AM for Paper – II (Morning) and at 12:30 PM for Paper– I (Evening) i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidate(s) who report(s) at the examination centre after 09:30 AM in PAPER-II (Morning) and after 02:30 PM in PAPER- I (Evening) shall not be allowed to appear in the examination.

The CTET shall apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT‟s of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of CBSE CTET.

Official Notice Here