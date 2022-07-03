CUET PG 2022: NTA extended registration deadline till July 10

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the online application procedure for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Admissions (CUET-PG) 2022 till July 10 up to 5 pm. Candidates can apply at nta.ac.in. The last date for the submission of application fee is 11 July, 2022 up to 11.50 pm.

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 19.05.2022 and 18.06.2022 , NTA has decided to extend the last date of submission of Online Application Form for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)-2022]”, reads the official notification.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Candidates can make changes in their applications from July 12 to July 14 up to 11: 50 pm.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website(s) https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ and https://nta.ac.in/ for latest updates.

For any queries or/clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk 011- 40759000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in