CUET PG 2024 Answer Key Live: Answer keys, question papers, responses today

CUET PG Answer Key 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release answer keys, question papers and candidates' responses for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate or CUET PG 2024 today, April 4. Candidates can check it on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The window for raising objections to the provisional answer key will also open today. ...Read More

The PG entrance exam was held on March 11-23, 27 and 28 in computer-based (CBT) mode. The exam took place in 572 centres located in 262 cities across the country and abroad. Around 4,62,603 unique candidates were registered for the exam.

“In order to make the system transparent, the Candidates will be given an opportunity to see their responses to the Question Papers and to challenge the Answer Keys. Challenges received online will be placed before the concerned Subject Experts for verification. The result will prepared based on the Final Answer Keys and the same will be declared on the website https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/,” NTA said in a notice released after the exam.

As many as 190 universities will use the CUET PG examination in their admission processes this year. Follow live updates on CUET PG answer key below.