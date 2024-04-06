 CUET PG 2024 Answer Key released, here’s how to download | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
CUET PG 2024 Answer Key released, here’s how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 06, 2024 07:57 AM IST

CUET PG 2024 Answer Key has been released. The steps to download provisional answer key is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET PG 2024 Answer Key. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can download the answer key through the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET PG 2024 Answer Key released, here’s how to download

The NTA conducted the CUET (PG) - on 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 27, and 28 March 2024 completely in CBT mode in 572 different centres located in 262 cities including 09 cities outside India i.e. Manama, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Ottawa, Abu Dhabi, Vienna, and Qatar.

The examination was conducted for 4,62,603 registered candidates. All those candidates who have appeared for the CUET PG examination can download the answer key by following the steps given below.

Direct link to download CUET PG 2024 Answer Key

CUET PG 2024 Answer Key: How to download

  • Visit the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
  • Click on the CUET PG 2024 sign in link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The objection window has also opened along with the answer key. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official website of CUET PG by doing a non-refundable online payment of 200/- per question challenged as processing charges. Only paid challenges made during stipulated time through key challenge link will be considered.

The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of CUET (PG) - 2024 will be entertained.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams.
Exam and College Guide
